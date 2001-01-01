Welcome to the RPG Museum!

We are a wiki about tabletop role-playing games (RPGs), and our database includes information for RPG players, GMs, and designers. Other RPG wikis focus on homebrew content or specific games or settings, but we want to be a resource that can be useful for everyone in the RPG hobby. That's why our pages cover gaming advice, theory, publishing, history and culture without the homebrew content.

Anyone can edit pages on RPG Museum, and we'll never reach our full potential without contributions from RPG fans like you! We need new content, so we especially appreciate when people add new pages. Do you see something missing, like a game, a book, a creator, a concept? You can help by adding a page for it! We'll thank you later.

